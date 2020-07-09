Rambo, Rocky and the other – the cinema of the Reagan years

Explosions, chases, the muscles and the testosterone to sell… of The action has always been one of the principal forms of american cinema, beginning with the first of them, “The Attack of the great train” (The Great Train Robbery), the first american west, published in 1903.

But it is in the 1980s, the action movie becomes a genre in itself, with its favorite actors, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

The interest in the action film, this is based on a decade of bad known, long time despised, the american cinema, no doubt, remained in the shadow of the flamboyant of the 1970s, a decade of hits from the soundtrack of the loud voice and the vision of the world is simplistic, the image of the ideology of reagan.

In this episode, we talk about cult of muscles and violence, rugged individualism, the law of the Talion.

With three specialists, historians, teachers and critics of cinema :

– Frédéric Gimello Mesplomb, coordinator of the group of evidence of “The cinema of the Reagan years” (Editions of the New World)

– Michel Cieutat

– Jérôme Momcilovic.