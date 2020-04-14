Rambo with rabbit ears ! The family photo hilarious of his daughter Sophia for Easter

There is no containment in life. For many people, and many gourmands, last Sunday, it was also Easter and the arrival of the traditional chocolate eggs. The opportunity to taste, but also to dress up, like Katy Perry, who showed off her baby bump in the costume of rabbit, or Ingrid Chavin, who posted a hilarious video with his husband and his son. The disguise of Franck Ribery, himself, divided the fans of the footballer, while Aude, candidate of The Love is in the meadow 2018, has shared a tender photo of his children. The memories of this holiday are often funny or touching, but some take a quite particular flavour…

And Rambo appears… with rabbit ears !

Like many compatriots, Sylvester Stallone and his family have also given in the treasure hunt of chocolate, with ad hoc device. And this is Sophia, the eldest daughter, who shared the moment on his account Instagram. Everyone is there, Sophia and her sisters Sistine, supermodel and queen of social networks, and Scarlet Rose, and mom Jennifer Flavin and, of course, papa Sly. All capped with beautiful rabbit ears. And he must admit, to discover the performer of the muscular Rambo and Rocky as well accoutré, affable and obviously completely gaga, has what to surprise… and make them laugh ! It is far from the battlefields of the ultimate warrior of the America triumphant or rings of the eternal boxer !

A new project with Dolph Lundgren

The summer

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”24″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Evelyne Leclercq : confined alone to Paris, she misses her family

Franck Dubosc : puzzled on the steps of déconfinement, he quips, offering “pizza and a good glass of rosé in the courtyard”

Koh-Lanta : Ahmad threatened death, serious consequences on his professional activity

Case Christian Quesada : Claire, who has eliminated the 12 Strokes of noon, “outraged” by the lightness of his sentence ! (VIDEO)

The upsetting call with Elie Semoun to the nursing home where lives his father : “If you can do something, that would be fantastic” (VIDEO)

“data-reactid=”25″>Evelyne Leclercq : confined alone to Paris, she misses her family

Franck Dubosc : puzzled on the steps of déconfinement, he quips, offering “pizza and a good glass of rosé in the courtyard”

Koh-Lanta : Ahmad threatened death, serious consequences on his professional activity

Case Christian Quesada : Claire, who has eliminated the 12 Strokes of noon, “outraged” by the lightness of his sentence ! (VIDEO)

The upsetting call with Elie Semoun to the nursing home where lives his father : “If you can do something, that would be fantastic” (VIDEO)