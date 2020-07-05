Rami Malek, Willow Smith… Cartier put in diversity for its new campaign

Rami Malek, Willow Smith, Troys Sivan, Maisie Williams and Jackson Wang are the new faces of the Cartier jewelry. For the launch of its next model of your watch, Pasha’s, which will go on sale in September of 2020, the brand has decided to focus on the diversity, in the sequel of the debate on the lack of representation in the media and in the world of luxury.

With an actor of egyptian origin, an african-american singer, actor in hong kong, a singer is gay, and an actress, known for her feminist engagement, Cartier is riding, therefore, on the wave – there is no doubt – but the challenges still the issue of the lack of diversity of its muses in the usual way.