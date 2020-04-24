Ramon Morales: ‘La Volpe was offensive to some players’

Ramón Moralesa key element in the scheme of Ricardo Antonio La Volpe while he was at the head of the Mexicanrevealed how it was to be under the tutelage of the argentine.

“On the court was the Ricardo strict, suddenly up a little complicated… with some I must recognize it was also hard,” said Ramoncito in an interview with AS Mexico.

In the same way commented that many times in the treatment was rude with some footballers.

“In the deal I mean that sometimes with some, not with all, it was to offensive”, he added Moral.

Moral commented that The Volpe he was a revolutionary of the mexican soccer because in his work he was always looking for different variants.

“In the course of their work had many variants and there, you realized that it was a type that if you closed a space, he will find another. If you closed one and then the other, he will find another and you were given a chance, but not only for the one who is going to receive the ball, but even for those who had made you play without the ball perfectly,” revealed the former player Chivas.

Finally, the idol red and white assured that The Vople it is without doubt one of the best technicians that you have had, but don’t know if it is the best.

“It would be wrong to say that it is the best, because I had many. Tuca I have another great coach, Hans Westerhof, and many more, the same Chepo with your style and your way. I had to have several good, The Volpe with your style and your way I think that was the best in that way of finding a strategy, that was his greatest virtue,” concluded Morales.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:KIKÍN FONSECA: ‘LA VOLPE LEFT A PHILOSOPHY, A FOOTBALL VERY COLORFUL’