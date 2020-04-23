Ramon Ramirez joins the League of Soccer Mexican











THE LEGENDARY 7 OF CHIVAS WILL BE SPORTS DIRECTOR IN ENSENADA

Came the bombings, juanáticos and not just in the Liga MXbut in the League Soccer Mexican with the Cove FC that he signed to Ramon Ramirez as their sports director.

The Ensenada presented to the legendary ‘7’ of the Chivas with a video through his Twitter account, after that on previous days had left some clues about the announcement of his ‘signing’.

I hobby! This day we want to present a new member of the family @Ensenada_FC With extensive experience as a player, selected national and legend of the mexican soccer Welcome @ramon7ramirez!, Sports Director DON RAMÓN IS ALREADY ENSENADENSE!@SomosBalompie pic.twitter.com/C2UOhYLaMP — @Ensenada_FC (@Ensenada_FC) April 22, 2020

It will be the first test of Ramon Ramirez as an officer of a professional teamalthough already has had administrative duties in the Sports Club International, a soccer school that prepares promises of between seven and 17 years.

