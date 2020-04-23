Ramon Ramirez, new Sports Director of Atlético Ensenada

By
James Reno
-
0
21


Through their social networks, the Athletic Ensenada, a group that will participate in League Soccer, Mexican, announced the addition of Ramon Ramirez as your new Sports Director.

“This day we want to present a new member of the family. With extensive experience as a player, selected national and legend of mexican soccer,” were the words with which we welcomed the former player.

In this way, exfutbolista of clubs like Chivas and America, will begin his career as an officer in the new soccer league in Mexico it expects to begin operations at the end of this 2020.

Before joining this project, the world cup in United States 94 and France 98 had a brief participation in the media.

Ramon Ramirez in a friendly game with his former teammate in the Tri

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: AMAURY VERGARA OFFERED SPACE IN THE COMPLEX JVC TO PUT HOSPITAL BY CORONAVIRUS

Related Post:  Dies Radomir Antic, extécnico of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here