Ramon Ramirez will be sporting director of Atlético Ensenada

Ramon Ramirez was presented on Wednesday as sports director of Atlético Ensenadateam that will participate in the League of Soccer Mexicana, which is expected to begin in September.

“This day we want to present a new member of the family”, wrote the Athletic Ensenada through their social networks.

“With extensive experience as a player, selected national and legend of the mexican soccer Welcome Ramon Ramirez!, Sports Director Don Ramón is already ensenadense!”.

The Athletic Ensenada accompanied the welcome message with a video with some photos of Ramirez during his tenure with the mexican national team.



