Randall Park describes as the series ‘WandaVision” Elizabeth Olsen in “astounding”

Randall Park has recently commented on the resumption of his role as Ant-Man and the Wasp in the next series WandaVision Elizabeth Olsen.

Randall Park is currently one of the few actors to play both in the film world Marvel and in the expanded universe DC. It turns out that Randall Park is also appeared in the Ant-Man and the Wasp and Aquaman in the same year. In the Ant-Man and the Wasp, Randall Park played the FBI agent Jimmy Woo.

At J23 last summer, it was announced that Randall Park was going to resume his role of Jimmy Woo in the series WandaVision Elizabeth Olsen. On the basis of the brief amount of footage WandaVision that we have seen so far, it seems that the series does not look like anything we’ve ever seen from Marvel Studios. In a recent interview on Build, Randall Park explained how WandaVision Elizabeth Olsen would be different:

“This is a show out there. I am going back to my role of Jimmy Woo’s I played in Ant-Man and the Wasp. I’m going to Atlanta tomorrow to read an table. I can’t say too much, but it is an incredible show … very different. “

Randall Park has also addressed the way in which it is again involved with Marvel Studios for WandaVision:

“I had a meeting with Marvel, just kind of a general thing to speak of the place where I was and where they were. I said to myself: ‘Yeah, I’d love to bring back Jimmy Woo if he had the opportunity. “And then, like a week later, they said:” Hey, come back, we want to speak to you about this issue. “And I said to myself:” Great. “”

Here is the synopsis official WandaVision Elizabeth Olsen:

“WandaVision” from Marvel Studios blend style sitcoms classic with the film world Marvel in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two beings overpowered living their life to the suburban ideal – begin to suspect that all is not as it seems.

Directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer, WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as The Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as agent Jimmy Woo and Kathryn Hahn in a role that was not disclosed.

WandaVision will be presented exclusively on the Disney More in December 2020. Stay tuned to Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news on WandaVision of Elizabeth Olsen and the rest of the film world Marvel!

The conceptual art of the Batmobile, “Titans” shows different designs of the vehicle’s iconic Batman

After his brief appearance in the episode last week, concept art of the Batmobile of the Titans has been released and reveals different versions of the vehicle’s iconic Batman.

The last episode of Titans has revealed a brief first glimpse of a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson was in the Batcave via flashback. The final version of the Batmobile in the universe of the Titans seems to be inspired from Batman 89 and the animated series. Conceptual art has been published and the initial designs were apparently inspired by numerous versions of the Batmobile on different media. You can check out the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode titled “Asylum” and you can read the synopsis official below!

When The Messenger (star invited recurrent REED BIRNEY) reveals that the biological mother of Rachel is alive and is owned by the Organization in a mysterious psychiatric facility, Rachel is determined to save it. But once inside, the Titans face their vulnerabilities and their deepest fears.

Performers guests: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series starring Brenton Thwaites in the role of Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop in Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft in the role of Rachel Roth / Raven, and Ryan Potter in Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now available exclusively on the DC Universe.