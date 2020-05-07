Randall Park teases Stephen Shin for Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa

In a recent interview, Randall Park talked a little of her back as Stephen Shin for the next sequel Aquaman with Jason Momoa.

A sequel Aquaman has been put in place during the scene mid-credits of the film. In this scene the mid-term of Aquaman, we see Stephen Shin of Randall Park save Black Manta. Stephen Shin appeared for the first time in the race New-52 Aquaman Geoff John and made his debut in film with the appearance of Randall Park in the first outing solo film of Jason Momoa as the icon of DC Comics. With the success of the billion dollars of Aquaman, a sequel is already in preparation with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote the script.

Randall Park is one of the few actors who currently plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC’s Extended Universe. In the MCU, he plays FBI agent Jimmy Woo and appeared in the Ant-Man and the Wasp, and will return to WandaVision. In an interview with Yahoo, Randall Park talked about what it’s like to play in all of these films comics:

“Yes, it is surreal because I grew up collecting comics, I was a big fan of Marvel, you know, so just to be in this world and to play a character who was actually in the comics. And in addition to this the same year to be in Aquaman and play a character that was in the DC universe, I want to say that it was quite surreal. “

Randall Park has also talked specifically to be a player in the Marvel movies and DC at the same time:

“We are few, but I don’t know how many there were during the same year, which was pretty cool, but yes, I look forward to see what will happen with this character because this character will come back for sure.”

Given the appearance of Stephen Shin on the stage of the credits means, it should play a more important role in the sequel to Aquaman. The actor has continued to tease a deeper story to Stephen Shin in Aquaman 2 of Jason Momoa:

“Yeah, I think so, but I … for sure, for sure, I can’t tell you anything (laughs).”

Here is the synopsis official of the first film Aquaman Jason Momoa:

Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an adventure-filled acitions that covers the vast underwater world visually breathtaking of the seven seas, “Aquaman” with Jason Momoa in the title role. The movie reveals the origin story of Arthur Curry, half-human half-atlantean, and takes him on the journey of his life – a story that will force not only to cope with who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he is. was born to be … a king.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman interpreter Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm / Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as the Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Ludi Lin as captain Murk, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry and Randall Park as Stephen Shin.

Aquaman is available on Digital HD, 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD.

Aquaman 2 of Jason Momoa should be out on the 16th of December 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news about the future of Jason Momoa Aquaman, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin in the expanded universe, DC!

The conceptual art of the Batmobile, “Titans” shows different designs of the vehicle’s iconic Batman

After his brief appearance in the episode last week, concept art of the Batmobile of the Titans has been released and reveals different versions of the vehicle’s iconic Batman.

The last episode of Titans has revealed a brief first glimpse of a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson was in the Batcave via flashback. The final version of the Batmobile in the universe of the Titans seems to be inspired from Batman 89 and the animated series. Conceptual art has been published and the initial designs were apparently inspired by numerous versions of the Batmobile on different media. You can check out the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode titled “Asylum” and you can read the synopsis official below!

When The Messenger (star invited recurrent REED BIRNEY) reveals that the biological mother of Rachel is alive and is owned by the Organization in a mysterious psychiatric facility, Rachel is determined to save it. But once inside, the Titans face their vulnerabilities and their deepest fears.

Performers guests: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series starring Brenton Thwaites in the role of Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop in Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft in the role of Rachel Roth / Raven, and Ryan Potter in Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now available exclusively on the DC Universe.