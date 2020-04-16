Ranking of the heroes and villains of Marvel Movies by popularity

Share

A new study assesses the heroes and villains of Marvel movies the most popular. There are results to be quite surprising.

It all started with the film of 2008 Iron manfrom there, they began to expand the world of film with a lot of marvel moviesTherefore, we have come to see many heroes and villains. What are the best? Everyone has their favorites, but now we know what are the most popular.

One study examined the data of research monthly Google to assess what the heroes and villains in the Marvel movies were considered to be the most popular. On the heroes ‘ side, no big surprise, since Iron man (Robert Downey Jr.) was number 1 with over 770 000 searches. Interestingly, the two characters who followed him were Doctor strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) with 445 000 searches and The vision (Paul Bettany) with 214 000. As regards the wicked, it is not surprising to know that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was the head of the group, saving 350 000 searches. The God of deceit was immediately followed by Hela (Cate Blanchett) with 250 000 and Thanos (Josh Brolin) with 200 000.

Fun facts:

Some other fun of the study Captain America It appears only at number 7 in the list of heroes, so that none of his films solo Marvel ranks in the top 10 of the most sought. Small wicked as Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins) to Ant-Man and The Wasp or Whiplash (Mickey Rourke) from “Iron Man 2” has really arrived in the top of the list being, respectively, the numbers 11 and 19. And, because people are probably curious, Spider-man (Tom Holland) came in at number 4 on the list of heroes.

This study shows that the Marvel movies are always the most popular and that people want to know more about their heroes and their villains. Better yet, they will add now a ton of characters, really cool in new payments UCM as Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, or Spider-Man 3.

