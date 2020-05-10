Rap in Fortnite with concerts virtual Travis Scott

Fortnite is a bit of become a multimedia theater and after an event, Star Wars, Epic Games is teaming up with a rapper.

Texan aged 27, Travis Scott will provide the voice for concerts transmitted to the interior of Fortnite, as early as the middle of the week, in the framework of the experience of “Astronomical”.

The icing on the cake for the fans who knew the guy, a brand new song will be revealed and here the dates of this show atypical :

Thursday, April 23, – North america and South – 7pm EDT ( 1am in the morning on the 24th of April in France )

– North america and South – 7pm EDT ( ) Friday, April 24, – Europe & Middle East – 10am EDT ( 16h in France )

– Europe & Middle East – 10am EDT ( ) Saturday, April 25 – Asia & Oceania – 12am EDT ( 6 o’clock in the morning in France )

– Asia & Oceania – 12am EDT ( ) Sunday, April 25 – Europe & Middle East – 11am EDT ( 17h time in France )

– Europe & Middle East – 11am EDT ( ) Monday, April 25, – North america and South – 6pm EDT (midnight in France)

As for the previous appointment be sure to be there 30 minutes before !

But this is not all because you can run the game now in order to get outfits, emotes, and other skins of Travis Scottin addition to the “glider Cyclone Astroworld” and the “two loading screens” while watching any of the performances scenic virtual singer.