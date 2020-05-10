RAP – The generic of Motus to the sauce Kanye West – Burger Quiz

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
28


Gérard Darmon has allowed his team to score a Miam additional finding that Dr. Dre has sampled Aznavour on ” What’s The Difference “. Next Question, true or false : Kanye West has sampled without permission the generic of Motus ? Is Gérard Darmon, Alison Wheeler, Jean-Pierre Rouve and Sandrine Kiberlain are able to answer correctly to this question ? Extract from the issuance Burger Quiz on Wednesday 20 November 2019. Find the fourth season of ” Burger Quiz every Wednesday at 21.15 on TMC and all day on MYTF1.

Burger Quiz

2m25

Published on November 20, 2019 to 09:01 PM

Available + 30j

Burger Quiz

Related Post:  Selena Gomez reveals details of the "Rare" his new album! - News Selena Gomez