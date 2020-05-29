Rape of a minor of 17 years, aggression in Cannes : new complaints against Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein is the subject of a new trial. If celebrities such as Rose McGowan, Salma Hayek or Gwyneth Paltrow accuse the ex-producer of sexual misconduct, assault and rape, it is this time four women, whose name has not been revealed who have filed a complaint against the former magnate with the Supreme Court of Manhattan on Thursday, may 28, for a similar offence, has revealed the site Page Six.

The mogul is currently serving a sentence of 23 years in prison, within the prison Wende Correctionnal Facility in New York. He is again accused of having used his power to attract women in risky situations and to have abused them. Among these complainants, a woman of 43 years has detailed her alleged assault by Harvey Weinstein, when she was 17 years old.

The alleged assault of a teenage girl

Originally from Tennessee, she would have met the ex-producer in 1994. He would have invited to a business meeting in a hotel room in new york. When she crossed the threshold, Harvey Weinstein would have declared for him that she had to “satisfy him sexually if she wanted to pursue a career as an actress. He would have then forced him to perform fellatio, and then allegedly raped her.

He then allegedly threatened to “hurt physically, as well as (s)family”, if it denounced. As the complainant was a minor at the time of the facts, these allegations fall under the ambit of the Child Victims Act, which lifted, temporarily, the limitation of legal proceedings concerning the sexual abuse of a child. Three other women have held the story of their alleged assaults by the mogul.

Threats and promises of career

An ecuadorian 70 years has accused Harvey Weinstein of having assaulted her in 1984, at the Cannes film Festival. She was then 34 years of age, and wished to become a documentary filmmaker recognized. The ex-producer reportedly claimed that he wanted to discuss a project in her room of the Majestic hotel. He would then “pushed against the main door of the suite, would have introduced his tongue into his mouth and caressed his chest and her vagina”, one can read in the complaint of the man in his seventies. She would have managed to get clear of his grip, before taking refuge in the room of a friend who worked for the mogul. The employee was advised to remain silent, if she had hoped to see his career evolve.

The third complainant, a woman of 38 years – she was 26 at the time of the alleged facts – has said that Harvey Weinstein was spotted in an Italian restaurant, the Cipriani, in Manhattan, in 2008. He would have promised to “help to take a step forward in his career”. A few days later, he would have invited her in his apartment in the Soho neighborhood for a “business meeting”, and the would be sexually assaulted. It would have, thereafter, declared that if she complained, it “would ruin his career and continue.” According to court documents browsed by Page Sixthe fourth complainant would have been 26 years old when the old tycoon was attacked.

Video #MeToo: the producer Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Prosecution in Los Angeles

This Hungarian 35-year-old has claimed that she had met Harvey Weinstein in 2013, at the Venice film Festival. A few months later, she would have joined him in his office for an audition, and then in his hotel room, where he would be forced to give him a blowjob. Juda Engelmayer, the spokesperson of the ex-producer, has for the moment not expressed on these four complaints.

In march, Harvey Weinstein had been sentenced to 23 years in prison after a jury in the court of Manhattan has been convicted of sexually assaulting Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi in 2006, and raping Jessica Mann in 2013. The one who was once 300 Oscar nominations, is now accused of assault by a hundred women. And should soon be transferred to Los Angeles, where he is referred to by other lawsuits.