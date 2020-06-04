rapper Jay-Z pays tribute to him by buying a full page in many american newspapers

The rapper and american businessman Jay-Z is scrambling in recent days to demand justice for George Floyd. After talking to the governor of Minnesota, he published a tribute in a full page in the newspapers.

“A man dies when he refuses to stand up for what is right“. A long extract from a speech of pastor Martin Luther King was printed full page on a black background in many american newspapers on Tuesday 2 June. This is the message that has put the rapper and american businessman Jay-Z as a tribute to George Floyd, the Afro-american whose death at the hands of police Minneapolis (Minnesota) inflames the United States for a week.

>> Follow all the news around the death of George Floyd

“A man dies when he refuses to stand up for what is right. A man dies when he refuses to fight for the justice“says summons powerful of a civil-rights activist Martin Luther King delivered at demonstrators in march 1965 in Selma Alabama.

“We will stand here in the middle of the batons. We will stand here in the middle of the dogs from the police, if they have them. We will defend ourselves in the middle of the tear gas. We are going to stand in the middle of everything that they could to gather together, to let the world know that we are determined to be free“concludes the citation.

It is these remarks that have been able to read the drives New York Timesthe Chicago Tribunethe Philadelphia Enquirerthe Los Angeles Timesthe Denver Post and theOrlando Sentinelto , among other.

This announcement to the memory of George Floyd is signed to Jay-Z and Team Roc, the arm philanthropic of his company Roc Nation, but also of the parents of Botham Jean, Dj Henry and Antwon Rose II, African-americans killed by police officers while they were not armed.

Since the death of George Floyd, which occurred Monday, may 25 at Minneapolis (Minnesota), Jay-Z is struggling to assert justice. Last Saturday, the 30th of may, the rap star had personally called on the governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, demanding that the police responsible for the death of George Floyd are brought to justice.

See this publication on Instagram #WeCantBreathe A publication shared by Team Roc (@teamroc) the May 30, 2020 at 2 :07 pm PDT

In a press release published the following day, Sunday, may 31, Jay-Z called “all of the politicians, prosecutors and the police of this country to have the courage to do what is right. Have the courage to look at ourselves as human beings, fathers, brothers, sisters and mothers in suffering. And look at you.”

“Yes, I am a father and a black man in suffering, and I’m not the only one. This is only a first step. I am more determined to fight for the justice that could be my future oppressors.“

Other rappers americans are expressed in the same direction about the death of George Floyd these last few days. Dr Dre said in a broadcast on Apple Music (The Young Money Radio Show) : “It is as if this police officer had his knee on our necks at all, I mean black men. And yes, it is extremely painful.”

Travis Scott pointed out of his side in a long post on Instagram “the feeling of rage to lose continually for our brothers and sisters in the hands of the police. The rage that we feel comes from the personal experience and the constant pain of wanting our voices to be heard. And to be seen as equal and human as“.

The rapper in new york-LL Cool J has published, for its part, Monday 1 June on Instagram a rap rabid and hateful against police brutality in which he rhymes including : “During 400 years, have you had your knees on our necks“, and cites the names of many African-americans died at the hands of police officers, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, before concluding “Black Lives Matter“(The Lives Of Black Count).