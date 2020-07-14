Rapper Kanye West launches ” Donda “, a title he dedicated to his mother

The Rapper Kanye West. — Evan Agostini/AP/SIPA



In full presidential campaign, Kanye West took the time to think about your loved ones. On Sunday, the rapper/candidate God has revealed himself on Twitter, a title called Dondathe first name of your mother,

that died in 2007.

And to honour his memory in the song, Kanye West decided to unveil that on Sunday the 12 of July, where Donda West would have turned 71 years old. “In memory of my great mother for her birthday, my mother recites the words of KRS1”, he wrote in the caption.

In loving memory of my amazing mother on her birthday 🕊 My mom recite KRS1 lyrics of This song is called DONDA pic.twitter.com/YWKhqYYu2E — ye (@kanyewest) On the 13th of July 2020

Videos of the family

We hear the words of The sound of da Police the rapper from new york, by mrs. Donda West. The clip is made of footage and home videos, revealing the rapper and his mother. A small pause of sweetness to Kanye West, who, between his next album and his nomination for the presidential election to counter Donald Trump, already do not know where to put the head.