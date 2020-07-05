Rapper Kanye West wants to run in the presidential elections of ee.uu.



posted on 05/07/2020 in 12h58



Photo credit © Reuters



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – u.s. the rapper Kanye West, who has made several times his support for Donald Trump, announced on Saturday in a tweet that he would stand for the presidential elections of ee.uu. the next month of November.

“Now we must fulfill the promise of America by trusting God, by uniting our vision and building our future. I present to you the presidential elections of the united States,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #2020VISION.

There is no evidence now of the gravity of this statement. It was not possible to know in the immediate future, if Kanye West had officially submitted its application to be included on the ballot for the election scheduled for November 3.

The rapper and his wife, Kim Kardashian, have been received by Donald Trump at the white House in the year 2018.

The director general of the manufacturer of electric cars Tesla, Elon Musk, another celebrity controversy, has said on Twitter, the support of the musician.

(Julia Harte, version fançaise Caroline Pailliez)