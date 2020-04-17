rapper The-Dream will be-t-he present on “R9” ?

While Rihanna is soon to release his album, “R9”, the rumors go good train. But it could be that the rapper The-Dream will be present.

The fans are waiting with impatience : “R9 “the new album of Rihanna. For the time being, star has delivered very little info about this. But it might be that she is working with rapper The-Dream. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Rihanna will she reveal R9 after the containment ? Nothing is less sure, as the star likes to languish his fans.

Indeed, the Barbadian clearly had cooled her ex, Drake, when he was asked when it would come out. Yet Huey seems expected at the turn.

Yes, since ANTI, Rihanna, nothing has been released, much to the chagrin of its fans. All we know is that the star has collaborated with The Neptunes.

That said, it may be that another collab track day on this long awaited album. In effect, Rihanna could sharing the spotlight with rapper The-Dream on one of its sounds.

In an interview given to Complexthe rapper responded to the question that burned the lips of the journalist. There joins Huey in the studio ?

Rihanna inspires the rapper The-Dream

To which the rapper replied : “I love Rihanna to death, and everyone knows it. She inspires me, we talk a lot “, he said, punctuating his sentence with a “That’s my Nigga ! “.

“Recently of course. Maybe because of me also, because we are not talking about music that much “.

Yes, if The-Dream and Rihanna’s talk a lot, it is well d’a completely different field : fashion. He also added that if the patron, Fenty is slow to get anything, it is also because his schedule is loaded.

So the mass is said. If it is not known if The-Dream will be present on the album, however, it is known that the two artists talk regularly.

“I’m sure his fans, his fans who love his soul, love what she does. And she knows the difference between fanaticism and love fans “.

