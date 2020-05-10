rare photo of Kanye with North and Chicago !

Kim Kardashian has softened the Canvas with a picture of Kanye, North, and Chicago posted on social networks. The family relaxes.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, Kim Kardashian shares her daily life on social networks. Yesterday, the young woman returned with a bang by posting a photo of Kanye and his daughters. MCE TV says it all !

It is now nearly two months since Kim Kardashian is in containment in the company of his family. Each day, the beautiful brunette would like to share his daily life with his fans.

It is, therefore, through its account of Instagram that the daughter of Kris remains in contact with the outside world. And according to her, the life of a mom is not always easy.

In fact, interviewed by a tv show, she admitted, during confinement, she applauded the teachers and thatshe refused to have a 5th child.

And for good reason ! Kim Kardashian is exhausted. These last are always the way to come to disturb, even when she tries to isolate herself.

Then she turned a tutorial beauty for social networks, North did not stop come to revolve around his mother. A ridiculous situation that will make laugh the visitors.

Kim Kardashian tenderized in front of Kanye and her daughters !

This time it was with a new picture that Kim Kardashian is a real pleasure to his fans. Yesterday, the star shared a photo of her husband, Kanye in full relaxation with the North, and Chicago.

It is quite rare to see the dad of the children West in the publications of the starlet on the social networks. And even more rare to see him with his offspring.

In fact, to the contrary of his wife, the husband of Kim Kardashian does not like to reveal his private life. On the photo, the trio seems to have a good time watching tv in pajamas.

Kanye bears a hoody mustard yellow and love in a plaid. Warm, the rapper is also well surrounded. He then seems to enjoy the company of her two little tots !

