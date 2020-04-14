Raúl Jiménez, in eleven of the Premier League according to statistics

Raúl Jiménez it was included in the Eleven of the Premier League based on statistics so far this season 2019-2020.

The front of the Wolverhampton appears above with attackers of the ilk of Jamie Vardy, Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dabby Ingsaccording to a report filed by the daily English The Sun.

Jiménez adds up to 13 annotations and six assists so far in the british campaign, in addition to which has header 14 kickback of the Wolves in the 29 dates that have been disputed.

The mexican appears on top of other attackers who add more annotations that he, as Vardy who adds 19 points; Aubameyang 17; Aguero with 15 and Ings 15, but what catapult to Jimenez is that he has more assists than the previous rams.

In such a way, that the box idel of the season is formed by Kasper Schmeichel in the goal; Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Tarkowski, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson in the defense.

Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and James Maddison make up the midfield ideal, while the attack of luxurious complement Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and Raúl Jiménez.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: MEXICAN FABRIZIO TAVANO ON CORONAVIRUS IN NICARAGUA: DO NOT KNOW IF THE OPPONENT IS CAREFUL