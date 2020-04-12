Raúl Jiménez recalled his arrival and his step with Atletico Madrid

The front of the Wolverhampton, Raúl Jiménezit has become a fundamental piece for the Wolves, but the mexican former Club America he agreed that he also would have loved to shine in LaLiga with the Atletico Madrid.

During a talk in Instagram Live with the fighter Without a Face, the attacker azteca revealed that he would have liked to live different stages in LaLiga and in Portugal with the Benfica.

“I didn’t feel sad. I think that all the changes have been for the best. I would have liked to do more on Atletico Madrid,” said Jimenez.

RAUL JIMENEZ becomes the MEXICAN PLAYER MOST EXPENSIVE OF ALL of HISTORY with a market value of 50 MILLION EUROS, exceeding by much the second (Lozano: 35MDE) and third (Tecatito: 25MDE) more expensive than today. Proudly made in the CLUB AMERICA. ��x�� pic.twitter.com/y88HnNNOm1 — ���������� ������������ (@pabloagreda7)

March 9, 2020





Despite this situation, Raul said that does not repent and everything that had helped him as a learning tool to help your squad.

“I would not change anything that has or has not gone back down. Yes, I would have liked to be more important in Atletico or Benfica, but now I am the player that my teammates, the club and the people need,” he said.

Raul spoke about his adaptation to the English football and pointed out that the intensity of the league led him to improve.

“I was a year and change too much despite the fact that it is the same. Here it is played faster and give you less time to think. I struggled, it was hard, but now I am where I am for not having given up,” he said.