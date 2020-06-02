Raunchy: Rihanna is playing the models for her own line of lingerie (photos)

The singer of 32 years touting her own brand of lingerie displaying her curves.

She is the face of her own line of lingerie, called the Savage X Fenty. And Rihanna is, in fact, be the best publicity by posing for a series of photos posted on his account Instagram, which will no doubt be in the archives of the year.

Recently, Rihanna, who celebrated his 15-year career, has also épanchée on the beginnings of her career in the magazine Vulture, where she confided that the criticism of him prédestinaient a life in the media “enlighten”.

Huey has detailed its debut, bitter: “I remember the first time (…) a Lot of people said that I was going to be the interpreter of a single hit and have a career illuminates. But I worked my best to prove the contrary. And when we came out with the second album, SOS and Unfaithful, both of which have exploded! And I made my evidence…”

The artist has amassed a colossal fortune and a hell of a list of rewards only 32 years.