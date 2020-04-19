Ray Charles in Paris in 1961

Ray Charles Palais des Sports in Paris October 22, 1961.

Ray Charles had the objective of bringing together the public at large, without distinction of ethnic or social origin. After having conquered, in July 1961, the audience of the jazz Festival of Antibes Juan-les-Pins, at the head of a small formation of seven musicians, he returned to Paris, in October of the same year, with a big band.

Ray Charles (vocals, organ)

Marcus Belgrave, Wallace Davenport, John Hunt and Phil Guilbeau (trumpet)

Henderson Chambers, James Lee Harbert, Keg Johnson and Leon Comegys (trombone)

Rudy Powell and Hank Crawford (alto saxophone)

David ‘Fathead’ Newman (tenor saxophone, flute)

Don Wilkerson also (tenor sax)

Leroy Cooper (baritone sax)

Sonny Forriest (guitar)

Edgar Willis (double bass)

Bruno Carr (drums)

The Raelettes : Margie Hendricks, Gwen Berry, Pat Lyle and Darlene McCrea

Hallelujah I Love Her So (Ray Charles)

Georgia On My Mind (Hoagy Carmichael, Stuart Gorrell)

Margie (Cecil Gant, Roosevelt Sykes)

I’ve Got News For You (Ray Alfred)

Moanin’ (Bobby Timmons)

I Believe To My Soul (Ray Charles)

My Bonnie (Sam Theard, Fleecie Moore)

I Wonder (Cecil Gant, Roosevelt Sykes)

Yes Indeed!! (Sy Oliver)

My Baby (Ray Charles)

Hit The Road Jack (Percy Mayfield)

I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (William Weldon, Roy Jacobs)

What d I Say (Ray Charles)

