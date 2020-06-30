Ray Fisher (Cyborg) the taking of Joss Whedon

At the San Diego Comic-con in 2017, the actor is Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in The Justice LeagueI was on the stage along with the rest of the cast for the promotion of the version that is returned and put back in the movie-DC initially in the hands of Znack Snyder. Fisher had declared : “Joss is a great guy and Zack chose the right person to take over, cleaning and finishing for him. “

It was at the time.

Last Monday, Fisher wrote on twitter a video of him saying these exact words to the SDCC 2017, accompanied by this legend : “I would like to take a moment to remove firmly each item of this statement. “

I would like to take a moment for the force to retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

Fisher, a theatre actor who burst onto the big screen with Batman v Superman : dawn of Justice before resuming his role in the Justice League, does not offer any additional context, for the withdrawal of his praise past to Joss Whedon. It is not known if this is a personal problem or if you have not liked the version invented by Whedon, who had been asked to lighten the tone very dark version of the Snyder film.

You can also retrospectively note the expression very neutral Jason Momoa and his approval of the forced response to the statement of Fisher.

Fisher has been one of support to the campaign #ReleaseTheSnyderCut in their social networks. Given that Snyder has given to Fisher, whose only role from the Justice League in 2017, has been a presence in the 3rd season of True Detective on HBO, his debut as a film actor, perhaps it’s a question of loyalty on your part.

However, the actor Joe Morton, who plays the father of Cyborg Silas Stone, said that on IGN in 2017 as the re-shoot of Whedon had to modify in part the tone of this character, a change of creativity that could be in the heart of the withdrawal from your point of view on Whedon.

“What I had to do was of little elements here and there, nothing that is important to the tone. I know that for Ray [Fisher]the young man who plays Victor, no adjustments have been made in the tone of this character,” had, said Morton.

“I understand that there is a need on the part of the studio to lighten the tone of the film, they thought it was too dark. I don’t know if this is reflected in the re-shoot, but this is what I heard. This is what I have understood that the new scenes were. “

This is not the first time that Fisher’s criticism of the creative staff that worked on the previous films of DC.

In June, Fisher was in response to a tweet from director David Ayer on Suicide Squad that has responded to a question from a fan in the time line of your movie. In the tweet below, Yesterday, says Geoff Johns – the author of DC Comics who was the head of the recast of the movies of DC to the Warner Bros – had added an element to the Suicide Squad, it was not a bad altered before its release, and he thought it was “broken timeline “ for the Joker. What Fisher said, adding that, apparently, in the Johns, “as I understand you. “

I feel your bread… — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 10, 2020

The version of the Justice League Zack Snyder is in the process of completion and should be on the HBO Max in the beginning / middle of 2021. Since its announcement, the developer has teasé the appearance of Darkseid, as well as a couple of first change is visual, giving its dark tone to the film.

Erwan Lafleuriel is the editor-in-Chief of IGN of France. A slave to the video game for more than 40 years, he never escapes that, from time to time to mourn for their losses, in Twitter.