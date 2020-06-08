RAYE hinted at a new collaboration with David Guetta and Hailee Steinfeld – EDM.com

Last month, an artist electro-pop London-based RAYE took Twitter to share a screen capture of a session of Zoom that it has carried out with David Guetta and Hailee Steinfeld, sending his fanbase into a climax so they were wondering if the cryptic message was reported in a collaboration to come.

Fast forward about three weeks later when The top official 40one of radio’s most important, met with RAYE and has discussed the screen capture Twitter, among other topics. The singer of “Please Don’t Touch” has refused to disclose details of a possible collaboration between the triad, but has confirmed that the three were in contact from an artistic point of view.

“We were in session Zoom with Hailee Steinfeld,” said RAYE, prompting the host of the show, Will Manningto ask them explicitly if they were working together on a new song. “I did not say that! I just posted a photo on Twitter “, she said laughing before Manning reply with another question to know why they would be together on Zoom together. “We are creating good vibrations, that’s for sure “, she exulted.

RAYE worked for the first time with Guetta on the single for pop radio dance “Stay (Don’t Go Away)” in the summer of 2019 before partnering again with producer winner of a Grammy Award in November for ” Make It to Heaven “. a song progressive house released in collaboration with MORTEN. You can watch the clip below.

FOLLOW LINES:

Facebook: facebook.com/raye/

Instagram: instagram.com/raye/?hl=en

Twitter: twitter.com/raye

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta

Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta

Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta

FOLLOW HAILEE STEINFELD:

Facebook: facebook.com/haileesteinfeld/

Instagram: instagram.com/haileesteinfeld

Twitter: twitter.com/HaileeSteinfeld