Re-opening of the sports halls from may 24 ?

At a time when some managers of the rooms, and other fitness buffs announce, triomphalistes, the reopening of the gym at the approach of summer for the 24th of next may, things seem to be in reality much more complicated than that. Explanations.

It is a relative relief for the sector professionals and their clients, stayed up here in the blur the more total about the recovery of their activity. Yesterday, may 5, the ministry that oversees the sector, in some respects, that of Youth and sports, announced in the press release above that” the re-opening of sports halls, as well as the resumption of commercial activities relating to sport, leisure and the animation of young people, will be in the last two stages of the government’s strategy for the gradual lifting of the containment “, respectively, from 24 may to 3 June and 4 June to 14 June, pursuant to decree-law no. 208 of may 28, 2020, laying down provisions for the containment of health targeted.

A fuzzy semantic persistent

However, the same source added that the ministry” will soon publish the conditions and criteria of the recovery activities in coordination with the government services concerned “.

All of the sport activity in Tunisia is at a standstill since march 17 last because of the spread of the pandemic Covid-19, which makes it the sector the more likely to have suspended its activity, even before the obligation of cafes and restaurants to do the same, not to mention some private schools which have taken the initiative to close from 13th march, already impacted to this day by the lack of attendance of the customers, and aware of the fact that sports venues represent real nests of infection potential.

In addition to the equipment constantly touched and retouched on a daily basis by hundreds of people and the sweat is omnipresent as the air itself is more charged particles and spatters, and social distancing is almost impossible, especially on the treadmill treadmills contiguous to each other, at least reduce drastically the number of clients.

The vagueness around the criteria for reopening in Tunisia, and suggests that strict specifications, therefore, will fix the conditions for reopening, according to the regions as to the next two phases of déconfinement, but harbinger of a slow recovery, and all the more economically painful.

In the United States, a recent survey reveals that only half of the members surveyed (51%) are planning for an immediate return to the re-opening, one-quarter are believed ” little interested “, and the last quarter of subscribers said they no longer want to come back.

Gold’s Gym files for bankruptcy

Still in the United States, it was learned yesterday evening, Tuesday the imminent end of the greatest symbol of national and international prosperity of the sector : the legendary Gold’s Gymincluding the subsidiary in california had greatly contributed to make known stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Thus, the network giant has no less than 700 gyms in the world, has just announced that it has filed for bankruptcy, for a huge restructuring plan, saying the status quo is untenable even with the planned re-opening between mid-may and the month of June, according to the states in the USA. ” This will be a blood bath ! “said in no uncertain terms by one of the former owners of the franchise about the dismissal of thousands of employees.

An internal investigation has revealed that a third of subscribers say they will not suspend their membership in order to financially assist their institution, while another third party sought the cancellation of his subscription, and one third says it is still undecided.

Pay for a subscription that you do not consume, sometimes for more than two months, this is a luxury that may not be able to afford the subscribers to the low-income in the developing countries.

