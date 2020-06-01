Re-opening of the theatres on June 22, 2020

Posted by Movie Channel on June 1, 2020

There it is. We will go all the cinema from the 22nd June next. Date that will mark the end of the 100 days of the closing of the theaters.

After 44 weeks without getting a canvas, we know that you are just as eager as us to discover new feature films on a bigger screen than your computer 12″. But what is the program ? Emerged from some of the movies A few French films have not been able to stay in the displays for as long as anticipated because of the sudden closure of the cinema. It is for this reason that some of them will stand out this summer so that everyone can enjoy. DE GAULLE Gabriel Le Bomin with Lambert Wilson and Isabelle Carré

THE GOOD WIFE Martin Provost with Juliette Binoche

A MERMAID IN PARIS Mathias Malzieu with Nicolas Duvauchelle

A SON Mehdi M. Barsaoui with Sami Bouajila

News for a laugh The comedy lovers will be able to rework their abs in their red armchair-upholstered including :

Simply blackthe comedy of Jean-Pascal Zadi discusses the life of an actor missed 40 years who decided to organize the first big market challenge black in France. The cast is quite promising : Fary, Caroline Anglade, Claudia Tagbo, Cyril Hanouna, JoeyStarr, Lucien Jean-Baptiste and Melha Bedia… The Daronnewith Isabelle Huppert in apprentice, baroness of the drug, will be released on July 15 and will be followed by Adorable (with Elsa Zylberstein and Lucien Jean-Baptiste) on July 22, and Did you fuck her? (with Ramzy Bedia and Vincent Macaigne) on the 29th July. Three comedies are set for mid-August : Brutus vs. Caesar of Kheiron (with Thierry Lhermitte and Gérard Darmon) ; Spoiled of Nicolas Cuche (with Gérard Jugnot and Camille Lou) and The Time of Daisies (with Alice Pol and Clovis Cornillac).

Blockbusters and emotion We all felt the same disappointment when we realized that it was still attrendre a bit to see the new Disney or Marvel. But this time, it is good ! The remake by shooting in real Mulan, by Disney studios, is announced for July 22. On the same day will be released Tenetthe last production of Christopher Nolan with John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

In August will also Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot and at the end of the month, the spin-off of X-Men The New Mutants.

New youth The little ones will not be in rest because of the new animated films come out during the summer : We dogs, cartoon Korean d’Oh Seong-Yun and Lee Choonbaek ; My Ninja and me animated film dannois d’Anders Matthesen and Thorbjørn Christoffersen will be in theaters on July 15 ; and one will find the famous Spongebob the movie : Sponge water disorders from the end of July. Then, go to the cinema ?