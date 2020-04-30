reached of an incurable disease, the singer had to confess !

For several years, the quebec singer is left to herself, as she had never lived his life to the star without her husband.

However, there is a little time that Celine Dion fans are wondering about his health. In fact, his appearance has changed a lot, and it very often appears dangerously thin.

At each of its appearances, the debate is revived on the social networks, is that the singer is sick ?

To put an end to all the speculation, the star has made revelations on his account Instagram.

Celine Dion is suffering from an incurable disease

To see its significant underweight, which continued to grow over the months, all fans of Celine Dion have started to have doubts about his state of health. The singer has a nice play with the clothes and accessories that are extravagant to try to drown the fish, its fans have the eyes of a lynx, and not stop more to worry about. What seemed to be a simple loss of weight, and seems to be very quickly much more serious than that.

While the media and gossip magazines have very quickly seized control of the rumors, the discussions around Céline Dion went good train in the world, especially since the cancellation of several of his concerts in 2018.

At this time, the representatives of the Quebec talk about a problem in the throat, and more particularly, to a disorder of the middle ear, which causes irregularities hearing and an inability to sing properly. To cope with this disease, Celine Dion was arrested for over a month, and had entrusted all his doubts, including the possibility of a return on stage or not.

Since then, things seemed to be arranged, but the appearance of the star hasn’t changed. On the contrary, she appeared thinner, enough to provoke alarm among its admirers.

A few days ago, on his account Instagram, the latter has, therefore, decided to reveal the truth, and confessed to her subscribers that she was suffering from a macular degeneration is very unfortunate. In a few words, she explains that it is a disease of the retina, which can be brought to appear around the age of fifty, and alters significantly the view of the patient. In his case, even if her vision loss is progressive, the damage is irreversible and treatment can only slow the progression of the disorder.

The factors that triggered the disease of Celine Dion

Despite the numerous questions from his fans, Céline Dion has not returned in the detail in relation to this disease, and in particular about the reasons that might have lead to its development.

In all cases, it will take a lot of courage to face the next few years, while continuing to pursue his career, even if we have no doubt that she is capable of either.