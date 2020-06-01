reached the coronavirus with “symptoms very painful,” he admits to having been afraid (VIDEO)

The pandemic of sars coronavirus has swept the planet and has completely messed up our lives. In France, it is calculated that, to this day, 28 802 deaths and 151 753 cases. Among these, we may mention in particular, Gad Elmaleh. As he was confirmed this Sunday, may 31, in the face of Thomas Sotto, the comedian was reached by the Covid-19. Questioned on the subject by the journalist, Gad Elmaleh has even admitted to having had “a little” afraid.

“Symptoms very painful”

Gad Elmaleh is well back on this difficult period of confinement. “It has been a painful episode that has me shaken up. I think you have talked a lot about asymptomatic cases, which continue to live, that are strange and, sadly, some tragic cases. I was in the middle… And that is a position with symptoms very painful, very, very complicated,” said the comedian. But little inclined to talk of his personal case, he was still obliged to put this episode of his life. “It is very delicate, because the moment I say that, I think of those to whom it has cost the lives, and the thousands of bereaved families. So I think first and foremost that above all else,” he said then. However, Gad Elmaleh has paid tribute to the staff of the hospital Saint-Antoine in Paris who took care of him during his hospitalization. “I commend the hospital Saint-Antoine, and the whole team of the Emergency department of the hospital Saint-Antoine,” concluded the comedian.

Gad Elmaleh recalled, other personalities have unfortunately lost

