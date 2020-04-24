Reaction Miley Cyrus in the new relationship to Liam Hemsworth after a break – . Life

During the eight months which separated between Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, she has gone on to find love with Cody Simpson. We have to know what she thinks of the love relationship of his ex with Gabriella Brooks.

After the sudden rupture of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in August 2019, she has found the romance less than two months later with the singer australian Cody Simpson, 23 years. It took a little but more time for Liam to get back in the saddle, but by December 2019, it has been spotted in the area of Sydney on dates with model Gabriella Brooks, 23 years old, and they always go well. That does not bother absolutely not Miley, now ex-wife of Liam. “She doesn’t care who he goes out because she knows and everything that makes you happy should make him happy. She knows that he feels it would probably not be Cody, or even to it also. But she just hopes that he is in the right place and that is all that really matters when his thoughts turn to Liam, ” said a source HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Miley has found love with Cody is really special and she thought that if she could move on to something else, it’s just that Liam continues. She has so many good memories with Liam that she will cherish always. But the memories she made with Cody are now where his head is completely. It was a little difficult to cope with all the break up and the fire, but now Miley is at the other end of everything and hope that Liam is, too, ” continues our insider.

“She looks at the time that we all live in the moment and knows that people should be happy and that Liam should be happy. It is a waste of time to continue the fight. Miley has healed and to look at things like this in a different light and she wants to be positive in moving forward with all that surrounds Liam. She could only hope that it is also located in an excellent position, ” adds the source.

Liam Hemsworth and his new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks seen leaving a restaurant in Malibu the 25/01/2020. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Miley has grown up in many ways while she was with Liam and has learned to know who she was and what she wanted from a relationship. She has it with Cody and they have a connection really deep “, tells us EXCLUSIVELY a second source. “Miley wants the best for Liam and that he also finds the same happiness in a partner. It is water under the bridge at this point, and she has learned a lot from this relationship. She would be happy that Liam is finding love and a partner who also wants the same things he wants. “