Ready for everything, Kanye West plans revenge against Kim Kardashian

According to information from a well-known American magazine, rapper Kanye West is plotting revenge against Kim Kardashian, after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce last February after more than 7 years of marriage.

Everything seems to indicate that Kanye is willing to make Kim Kardashian suffer so that the world knows who she really is, based on the information that has come to light, from the aforementioned American entertainment medium.

To begin with, It is said that West has already begun to talk about the serious anger problems that socialite has and every time I humiliated her when things didn’t go the way she wanted, the singer says.

If we carried out this plan to discredit the successful Kardashian, let us remember that it would not really be the first time she has publicly exposed her secrets, and now with the multimillion-dollar divorce at stake, she fears how she will react and the statements she can make about her life or against her.

We think it is important to note that a few months ago, during her campaign as a candidate for the presidency of the United States of America, the famed rapper made statements that had never been heard before.

West publicly stated that they came close to ab0rating North, but that a call from God prevented her, after mentioning this, Kanye lashed out with all sorts of negative comments towards KKWBeauty’s owner, who, by her position, ended up very upset at the facts.

So, tired of this kind of action by her husband, it was the business member and lawyer who filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” and despite the serious marital crisis between them over the singer’s accusations, Kim sought a friendly separation willing to have a shared tenure, but such it seems that things are not like this and everything seems to indicate that a storm is coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanye Doing Things (@kanyedoingthings)

The end of an era is officially approaching, as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were one of the most iconic celebrity couples of all time, inspiring song lyrics and relationship goals since they released their romance in April 2012, unfortunately, their love story has been full of ups and downs and led them to their divorce application.

As if that wasn’t enough, since the problems became public, a source very close to them mentioned in an interview the same medium that it all started because Kim was feeling abandoned by her husband, “Her panic attacks are getting worse as she tries to balance the care of the children with her crazy schedule,” the source said.

In the past, it was Kim who needed Kanye’s space, but things have changed, because as Kanye sees it, Kim is a hypocrite because she has spent most of her marriage putting work before anything else.

Having increased her workload, with law school, her cosmetics brand, and everything else, “He has accused Kim of having a double standard and allowing her selfishness to stand in her way for her to examine her dreams when she should embrace her talent,” she continued.

Stating that tension over how they divided their household chores caused even more clashes between them, “The discussion has become a vicious circle: the more Kim scolds Kanye for not being around, the further it takes away,” the source added.

And while Kanye seems to have sought legal and physical custody of her children, everything points to Kim Kardashian still residing in the mansion with her four children, while Kanye West will do so at the ranch they have in Wyoming.