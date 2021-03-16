Ready to be a mom! Kendall Jenner would take the next step

The famous model and socialite Kendall Jenner have recently confessed that she is ready to be a mom and seeks to take the next step, something that will undoubtedly be a controversy for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The American model, the only member of the Kardashian clan who has no children, has confessed a few days ago in the family program that her goal of being a mom should materialize as soon as possible.

He has made it clear in the next episode of the family reality show that she wants to join her siblings as soon as possible in having her own experience in motherhood.

The truth is that a year ago, that goal might have seemed a little harder to accomplish, as it was, however, the truth is that the catwalk star now enjoys a more than solid romantic relationship with basketball player Devin Booker, star of the Phoenix Suns and with whom Kendall shared her first official photograph as a couple on February 14th for Valentine’s Day.

I can’t wait to have children, and soon,” Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s sister are heard saying in advance of the aforementioned chapter.

It is worth mentioning that this episode will air next week on the E! channel, and that is how its briefs, but strong statements resemble, not without nuance, others that she uttered not so much, in 2019, about the goals that had been set for her most intimate and familiar scope.

There are days when it seems that I am very clear, that it will happen soon because I have the ‘fever’ of motherhood. Other days I feel that it is too much, that only playing with them is strenuous and I say, ‘Look for your mom!’ she explained at the time and in reference to her many nephews.

So it’s very likely that very soon we will be able to see the beautiful international model become a mother for the first time, and who knows, maybe this year I’ll end up joining them as one more member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

On the other hand, the young sister of the Kardashian throughout her life has been related to several men, some as serious couples and others as passenger slips, however, what if it is certain is that the 25-year-old is a heartbreaker

There is no doubt that Kendall Jenner, the sister of the Kardashian clan, has completely enjoyed life on the catwalks as much as in love.

With formal boyfriends and some fleeting relationships, Kendall has been pleased to meet and date musicians, singers, athletes, and some other men, all of the different styles.

However, of discreet essence when it comes to romance, Kendall is currently a couple of basketball players Devin Booker, but she is neither the first NBA player to cross her arms or closely the most famous gallant to conquer it.

In fact Jenner and former One Direction member Harry Styles were linked in January 2014 after dining together and skiing at Mammoth Mountain in California.

They were seen kissing in December 2015 aboard yachts in Anguel and St. Bart, however, their romance was fleeting and the couple have maintained a close friendship.

Jenner even encouraged Harry Styles in the audience at one of her concerts in California in 2018 and more recently they were on James Corden’s show and talked about the possible songs the singer had written to the model.

While with Nick Jonas it was all an attraction for a while and it is said that there was a brief affair between Nick and Kendall in the summer of 2015, after her friend, Gigi Hadid, and her brother, Joe Jonas, who were leaving at the time, introduced them, as she was single and very attracted to Kendall , something she also answered.

And it seems that Kendall Jenner is an NBA fan and has found several Galans there, as she, at 1.78 meters tall, surely prefers them high.

The real thing is that in March 2016 she met Cleveland Cavaliers player Jordan Clarkson, with whom she attended the Coachella Festival and held on July 4 in Malibu, there were great anecdotes, but the romance vanished.