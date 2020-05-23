ready to do anything for the money, it exploits americans !

Since the beginning of the outbreak of coronavirus, the masks are at the core of all attentions. Now, they have even become real parts of mode.

Sniffing the right vein, many businesses and brands of clothing have decided to create their range of masks in fabric.

Among them, the wife of Kanye West has clearly felt the wind turn. Neither one nor two, the working girl, has just unveiled its own models.

Kim Kardashian controversy with masks against the sars coronavirus

This will not be the first controversy nor the last to be the star of the clan Kardashian.

Then she had to call initially its mark SKIMS, a KIMONO, the mother of North was forced to backtrack. In fact, accused of stealing the national identity of Japan, the critics had been many on the social networks.

After the spirits calmed down, Kim Kardashian was able to again go about their business of female entrepreneurs. Only here, it is necessary to believe the buzz that is deeply rooted in the family Kardashian.

Today, good business woman, the daughter of Kris Jenner has decided to round up a few more of its purposes of months. How ? Simply by selling a line of mask to protect them from the Covid-19.

Connected to its brand-SKIMS, these different models were proudly announced on Saturday 16 may, on the account Instagram of the sign. Unfortunately for Kim Kardashian, this launch has not had the desired effect.

On social networks, many users are furious, accusing the mother of the family to take advantage of the health crisis to make money. The critics went a good pace, and the boycott calls are counted by the tens of thousands.

“Aren’t you ashamed of making money on poor people. Please boycott this family ! “can it be read at the turn of Twitter.

Far from being impressed by this new controversy, the beautiful Kim has shared the happy news on his own account. In the passage, she reveals that the pack of 4 masks in fabric costs the trifle of $ 25.

NOW AVAILABLE: @SKIMS Seamless Face Masks in 5 colors at https://t.co/Qsy51Sl2Sd. Buy 4 for $25 now and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/Ohkee1WzqI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 16, 2020

As might be expected, this initiative was a hit with fans of the it-girl. Very quickly, the 5 models have sold like hotcakes. The pretty brunette has even had to prevent on its networks that they were all out of stock, only a few hours after their posting.

According to the website of ” ABC News “, the star reportedly tried to make amends by donating 10 000 masks and a million dollars to several humanitarian associations. However, his detractors are far from finding this sufficient, as we can see even now on the networks.

The ex-bodyguard of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian done terrible revelations

Because of their respective careers, Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband are in need of protection. To ensure their own safety, they had recourse to the services of Steve Stanulis, a body guard for a very reputed amongst the stars. After staying with the couple for a few months, it has not kept a good memory of the family.

Guest of the podcast american ” Hollywood Raw “, which focuses on the celebrity gossip, the man did not go by the back of the spoon.

According to him, Kanye West is “the worst person” with whom he has worked, among the many celebrities he has known.

Worse still, he claims that the singer is the person the more dependent, whimsical and radine showbiz american.

Steve Stanulis says the measures put in place by the husband of Kim Kardashian, including one that forced bodyguards to always keep up to 3 metres of him or his wife.

If it recognizes to have obeyed at that time, the security expert explained that this made no sense in the context of a close protection, because that could prevent it from responding quickly.

“If someone comes along and tries something, the time that I try to rush in and prevent, the harm would be already done. “, he explains during the show.

No revelation in contrast to his wife, Kim, even if according to all appearances, his life must not be easy every day with a husband like him.