ready to make a movie with Kristen Stewart ?

Actor Robert Pattinson is ready to make a movie with the actress Kristen Stewart ? It gives you more details !

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart will play again together ? MCE TV gives you more details !

Remember when it was discovered that the actors Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were a couple ! Their beautiful romance was a lot of talk.

Unfortunately, the two eventually leave some time after. In fact, Robert Pattinson and the young woman decides to see other people.

But the tabloids do not call of their break-up ! A real drama for them.

Many speak of a “meeting” of the two actors over the years. Then are they really new close ?

Or is it just noise corridor ? We do not know too much.

In any case, the british magazine OK! said that the two actors seraient in the process of working on a project together ! Is this possible ?

Robert Pattinson: in a project with his ex ?

Is this true ? The opportunity of a common project is she actually real ?

Besides Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart have jumped on the opportunity each of their side. However working together is not an easy task for them.

Not because the two exs can’t, not because of the fans ! Yes yes, the hysteria that is created every time that they see makes them mad.

After verification it seems that this story is that a mere rumor. In fact, there is no joint project planned for the two actors.

Other rumors have also seen the light of day on this same topic. But this time they are based on and relate only to the young actor.

In fact, the young man is very active professionally! Moreover, as we will discover in the new Batman with Zoe Kravitz.

He also played in the film by Christopher Nolan Tenet. Robert Patinson is so very requested and sought to participate in big movies !

Tags : Robert Pattinson actor Robert Pattinson news – Robert Pattinson’s love – Robert Pattinson’s ex, Robert Pattinson movies – Robert Pattinson Kristen Stewart – Robert Pattinson news