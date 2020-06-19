Ready-to-wear : Beaumanoir is not going to be the buyer of Naf Naf

The group Beaumanoirof Saint-Malo (Ille-et-Vilaine) is not going to be the next buyer of the brand of prêt-a-porter Naf Nafin a legal redress.

The tribunal de commerce de Bobigny you have, in effect, ruled in favor of the competing offer, the Sy Corporate France that was also the preference of the management of Naf Naf, reports the economic daily The Echos.

Beaumanoir proposes the maintenance of approximately 700 jobs, when Sy promises to preserve 944, a total of 1,170, according to The Echos.

Always in the race for the redemption of The living Room

The group of ready-to-wear breton, eager to position themselves in the segment “fashion at a reduced price for man, woman and child,” is still in the race for the resumption of the shops of The Halle.

A meeting has also taken place in the Berry, this week, to announce the resumption of one of the logistics of the deposits of The Room, to Montierchaume (Indre), according to the information of France Bleu.

This would imply the maintenance of 150 additional employees in comparison with the initial offering of the redemption, that is already ” in almost the entirety of the Mode of activity of The Room, or half of the total shares and 2,500 jobs “.

