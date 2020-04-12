Real Madrid. 3 signings cheaper than Zidane contemplates from France

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 12.04.2020 13:42:00





Come complicated times in the global economy from the pandemic of the COVID-19 and that is no stranger to football, where even the strongest teams have had to adopt measures such as salary cuts. That will stick in the budget for the next transfer market, so Zinedine Zidane is spying on the three jewels of French to bring them to Real Madrid without having to squander a megafortuna.

While Zidane is still firm with the idea of having a Galactic such as Paul Pogba or Kylian Mbappéin addition to the young wonder, Norwegian, Erling Haalandalso looking for alternatives to low-cost in Ligue 1, and -according to the Daily Goal – your three chosen are young people who shine with the Selection of France in smaller groups.

RAYAN CHERKI

The youngest of the list and the less shooting in the First Division. Rayan Cherki is a attacking midfielder of only 16 years in January, he was promoted to the team all of the Olympique Lyonnais, which adds up to six parties.

Their most encouraging performances were in the UEFA Youth League, with five goals and an assist in just four games; in addition, in the Cup of France scored three goals.

Name: Rayan Cherki

Current Club: Olympique Lyon

Position: attacking Midfielder / Striker

Age: 16 years

Value: 18 million euros (figures from Transfermarkt)

EDUARDO CAMAVINGA

The “vacuum” of Rennes, undisputed master of the midfield, despite not yet being of age, Eduardo Camavinga is seen by Zidane as the heir of Casemiro, although with greater virtues techniques.

In 25 games this season in Ligue 1 only has four admonitions despite playing containment or second midfielder, in addition to adding a goal and two assists. It was part of the Rennes won the French Cup last season.

Name: Eduardo Camavinga

Current Club: Stade Rennes

Position: Containment / Midfielder

Age: 17 years

Value: 37.5 million euros (figures from Transfermarkt)

DAYOT UPAMECANO

Zidane was the one who detected in 2010, Raphaël Varane at Lens, and we persuaded him to come to the White House a year later; now, the “future is Varane” is called Dayot Upamecanoalthough their role would be to replace Sergio Ramos, whose contract expires in 2021.

At 21 years foguea in one of the best leagues in the world as the German with the RB Leipzig, where sum of 29 matches this season in all competitions. In your resume highlights the title of the european Championship u-17 with France in 2015.