Real Madrid: Iker Casillas sends emotional message for the day of the goalkeeper

This April 14 is celebrated the International day of the Goalkeeperand one of the most important in the history of the Real Madrid and the Spanish Selection, Iker Casillas, celebrated with an emotional message through their social networks.

In its official account of Instagram, Boxes published a photo of a small goalkeeper inside of a football field, while watching the game, the image that accompanied with emotive words that also touch on the situation of health which is lived at the international level by the Coronavirus and the health situation that hit him months ago.

“This photo I was sent a long time ago. I liked it a lot. I liked it because it reflects the reality that sometimes is not seen. One can come to forget about the journey when you get to fulfil your dreams. From a very young age you learn to feel alone and responsible. With cold or heat. With rain or sun. Today is our day. For the past 11 months and 14 days that I can not dedicate myself to what I liked most from the little child to be a goalkeeper.”

Before to stop the league, Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack while conducting a practice with the Porto, so from that day she has not returned to play with the box of the Dragons in any duel official.