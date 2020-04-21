Real Madrid is the Santiago Bernabeu, but where to?

Real Madrid says goodbye to the Santiago Bernabeu… on a temporary basis, and if the League resumes without an audience.

According to the daily Spanish sports Brand, the whole meringue confront their matches without audience in the stadium Alfredo Di Stefano.

This is the stadium of the Sports City of Real Madrid in Valdebebas, training place of the club in the capital.

The meringues will take advantage also to carry out the works of reconstruction of the stadium Santiago Bernabeu.

The temporary home, the stadium Alfredo Di Stéfano

The stadium Alfredo Di Stefano takes the name of the legend of argentina, which he led the merengues to their first five European Cups.

It was inaugurated on may 9, 2006, with the presence of Don Alfredo, who would pass away in 2014.

His field of play has the same measures of the Bernabeu, is 105 metres by 68 metres, but its capacity is for six thousand spectators.

At this stadium plays the subsidiary of Real Madrid, directed at present by Raul Gonzalez Blanco.

There he also directed Zinedine Zidane, current DT of the first team, when he began his career as a coach.

The remaining matches of Real Madrid

The Spanish League is suspended for the coronavirus, and until now we discuss how it will be done to complete the transaction.

Barcelona is the leader with 58 points, two above Real Madrid.

To the whites, they are three home games against Getafe, Alavés and Villarreal.