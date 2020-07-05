Real shows with Chicago on a trampoline !

In your account of Snapchat, the beautiful Khloé Kardashian has shared an adorable video of Truth, Chicago, Psalm and Stormi on a trampoline !

A couple of years ago, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian welcome their little girl. In the same year, the family has had the arrival of three babies : Chicago, it is True, and Stormi. These last are, in addition, become the best of friends.

It must be said that they grew up together. Khloé Kardashian and her sisters seem to be very attached to their nephews and nieces. You try to spend the maximum time together for all the world you can have fun together.

But containment will be a lot of commotion in the projects of Khloé Kardashian and her sisters. In effect, they were forced to stay at home to avoid the spread of the virus. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian celebrates 7 years of its daughter of the North there are few.

On the occasion, she had invited all her little family in Wyoming to celebrate the birthday of his daughter. Recently, this is the pretty blonde who had celebrated his birthday. She has prepared a great for the night with the theme of the rose.

The true comes in to help his cousin Psalm and this is adorable

There is little, Khloé Kardashian has also released a new video in your account of Snapchat that has not failed to melt the Canvas. In fact, she unveiled the story of a True, Chicago and Psalm after the confinement.

And the least we can say is that the child of Kim Kardashian has grown well. If the latter reveals that very few photos of her son on social media, your sisters reveal small moments with your nephew.

In the video of Khloé Kardashian, fans have noticed that the Psalm has fun with their cousins : Stormi and True. The latter has helped his cousin to make of the trampoline.

It must be said that the child did not seem very comfortable. Fortunately for him, he has been able to count with the daughter of Tristan Thompson. On the other hand, all this without counting with her sister, of Chicago, who fell in the Psalm !

