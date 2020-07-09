Rebecca Zlotowski chair of the jury of the Revelation

Already a member of the jury of the american film Festival of Deauville chaired by Vincent Lindon in 2013, Rebecca Zlotowski is the successor to the French actress Anna Mouglalis as the president of the jury of the Revelation. This category rewards each year an original work that reveals an actor of promise. For its 46th edition, which will be held from 4 to 13 September, 2020, the Festival of Deauville has chosen to pay homage to the american actor Kirk Douglas, who died on the 5th of February 2020, and has called to ” Vanessa Paradis as president of the jury.

Today a key figure in the French cinemadirector Rebecca Zlotowki gained notice in 2010 with his first feature film Beautiful Thorn. A resounding success, crowned by the prix Louis-Delluc for best film, and won Léa seydoux nominated for the César for most promising female. Then comes the lyrical Grand Central (2013), official selection at the Cannes film Festival in the category “un certain regard” section, and then The planetarium (2016) in the bill, the duo of Natalie Portman and Lily-Rose Depp, and more recently, A girl easy (2019), which puts in scene the infamous Zahia Dehar in the role of a young upstart.

Also taking part in the life behind the cameraRebecca Zlotowski starts the year 2020 in the continuity of the series The Wild, a fresco of political questioning of French identity and multiculturalism broadcast on Canal+, in September last, and continued his activism from the collective of 50/50 gender parity in the film. “I have a faith that is very, very large in the film as a tool for the lyrical, romantic and political“says the director, who shall award the Prize Fondation Louis Roederer, the Revelation, the 12th of September next.

The american film Festival of Deauville will be held from 4 to 13 September, 2020.