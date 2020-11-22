Rebel Wilson used to consume 3,000 calories per day

Before starting her weight loss journey, the comedian admits that she was consuming those calories, mostly carbohydrates.

Actress Rebel Wilson reveals that she used to consume 3,000 calories most days before beginning her weight loss struggle.

“Before, I probably ate 3,000 calories most days, and because they were usually carbohydrates, I was still hungry,” Wilson told people.com.

She added: “So I’ve really switched to a high protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t use to eat a lot of meat. Like fish, salmon, and chicken breast. “

The actress says she doesn’t think “every week is a healthy week,” adding, “Some weeks are just cancellations, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

“I’m just trying to find an overall balance, a healthy overall balance. I have this frame of mind, which is not my date, but I say ‘Nothing is forbidden’. We thought, ‘Should we have an In-N-Out burger?’ And I say, ‘Nothing is forbidden. ‘. I can go there, I could eat half of what I used to eat before. Do you know? And I’ll have a burger and some fries, and then you’ll feel good, “he said.

The pandemic also helped her lose weight.

“I really took it as a time to rest well and de-stress. Because most of my stress is related to work, ”he said.

It gave Wilson the opportunity to work through her thinking about “bad eating habits for healthier ones.”

“I definitely think the slowdown helped,” she says. “I think she was eating emotionally, and she was overeating at times because she didn’t love me enough either. And it comes down to that self-esteem and self-love. “