Recipes inspired by the series ‘Friends’

(Relaxnews) – A book entitled “Friends: The Official Cookbook” will be published on 22 September. It contains one hundred recipes inspired by the famous tv series.

To wait until the reunion so much expected of the actors of “Friends”, postponed because of the pandemic of COVID-19, the followers of the sitcom will be able to realize the revenue official of the series.

The book “Friends: The Official Cookbook” will unveil the secrets of the meals of the “Friendsgiving” Monica, the cookie of the grand-mother of Phoebe, and of the sandwich to the remains of Ross, not to mention the famous diplomat of Rachel. Opinion with the amateurs.

The head of Amanda Yee is responsible for collecting revenue themes to make your feast complete, from appetizers to dessert, passing by the drinks.

“That one is pro as Monica Geller, novice like Phoebe Buffay or is that just greedy as Joey Tribbiani, ‘Friends: The Official Cookbook’ offers a full range of recipes,” says the publisher Insight Editions in a press release.

The filming of the special episode of the reunion of “Friends” will be finished at the end of the summer.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were originally scheduled to be on HBO Max, as from 27 may.

The studio Warner Bros. The Studio says that its a reunion could take a turn virtual if the reports of a shooting were to multiply in the context of the health crisis today.