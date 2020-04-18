Recognized réferi fighting world championships died of coronavirus

United STATES – The world of boxing has lost a member of the historic and recognized, Eddie Cotton, réferi of big world title fights, he lost his life as a victim of the pandemic coronavirus, Cotton had been diagnosed as positive a few weeks ago, but unfortunately failed to recover.

Cotton was in charge of putting the order up in the ring in big fights memorable in boxing history, as the confrontation between the legends of heavy weight, Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis, where Lewis defeated Tyson in the eighth round with a stunning knockout.

He had also been present at the fighting of greats like Wladimir Klitschko, George Foreman, Hasim Rahaman, James Toney, Shannon Briggs, Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez, Bernard Hopkins, Gennady Golovkin, Marco Huck, Felix Sturm, among other exponents.

The World Boxing Association issued a message in dedication to Cotton, who also worked in matches of world championship of that body, which was awarded the recognition for his great work ethic at the time to handle a dispute.

“Cotton was a man who gave his life to boxing. Started in the field amateur in 1980, while his first fight career dates back to 1992. In 2014 he had been on his last fight as the third man on the ensogado and was in the of Felix Sturm against Sam Soliman in Germany,” he said.

At the beginning when Cotton was admitted to the hospital was diagnosed with pneumonia, after he was subjected to more tests, which confirmed that he was infected by the virus. For its part, the International Federation of Boxing also said a few words to his memory.

“Eddie was enrolled in several organizations, due to promote boxing among the youth, such as the American Association for the improvement of Boxing, Foundation YCS and Lou Costello Sportsmen Club, located in Paterson, New Jersey. Not only he was very active among the community of boxing, but also, in the company of his wife, Ruby, also worked the community and the government”, was published.

