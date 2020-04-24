record of spectators, unusual with Kid Cudi… back on his concert Fortnite

As you had announced in the beginning of the week, Travis Scott had planned to give a concert virtual on Fortnite at 1am in the morning (French time) in the night of Friday 24 April.
In the skin of his character in Fortnite (battle royale)the rapper from Houston has made the show in “interpreting” her big hits like Sicko Mode, Highest in The Room, Goosebumps... on a virtual stage for ten minutes. Change of scenery, animations... Epic Games had released the big game. A unique experience that has brought more of 12 million viewers on the livea record !
Travis also took the opportunity to let go of a brand new song with Kid Cudi and so we have the clip Fortnite that goes with it, which counts already more than 400 000 views. This title entitled The Scotts (in reference to the name of Cudi and the stage name of Travis, that he was chosen because he was a fan of Kid Cudi)is without a doubt a harbinger of a joint project between the two artists.
Clearly, there will be a before and an after concert virtual” Travis Scott on Fortnite.
For those who missed the first concert, don’t panic, 4 more shows virtual are planned : one on the 24th of April at 16h and 3, on the 25th of April at 6 o’clock in the morning, 17 hours and midnight.