record of spectators, unusual with Kid Cudi… back on his concert Fortnite

As you had announced in the beginning of the week, Travis Scott had planned to give a concert virtual on Fortnite at 1am in the morning ( French time ) in the night of Friday 24 April .

In the skin of his character in Fortnite ( battle royale ) the rapper from Houston has made the show in “interpreting” her big hits like Sicko Mode, Highest in The Room, Goosebumps. . . on a virtual stage for ten minutes . Change of scenery, animations . . . Epic Games had released the big game . A unique experience that has brought more of 12 million viewers on the livea record !

Travis also took the opportunity to let go of a brand new song with Kid Cudi and so we have the clip Fortnite that goes with it, which counts already more than 400 000 views . This title entitled The Scotts ( in reference to the name of Cudi and the stage name of Travis, that he was chosen because he was a fan of Kid Cudi ) is without a doubt a harbinger of a joint project between the two artists .

Clearly, there will be a before and an after concert virtual” Travis Scott on Fortnite .

For those who missed the first concert, don’t panic, 4 more shows virtual are planned : one on the 24th of April at 16h and 3, on the 25th of April at 6 o’clock in the morning, 17 hours and midnight .