Red 2 on M6 : that is Byung-Hun Lee, the hired killer opposite Bruce Willis ? – Actus Ciné

On the occasion of the dissemination of the action movie Red 2 this evening on M6, with a focus on Byung-Hun Lee in the formidable hitman who gives a hard time to Bruce Willis !

In Red 2, Frank Moses (Bruce Willis) goes to the funeral of his former colleague Marvin (John Malkovich) without suspecting that he will face big problems… Arrested and interrogated by the FBI about a mysterious “Project Nightshade”, it owes its salvation to the intervention of Marvin who had simulated his death. They start a chase around the world to discover the secret of this mysterious project. But the valiant retirees are going to have to face the deadly Han Cho Bai, played by the comedian Korean Byung-Hun Lee. Zoom in on the career of this actor, big star in Korea.

Born in 1977, the young Byung-Hun Lee grew up in Seoul in a wealthy family. He studied French literature, cinema, participates in theatre, and diligently practices the taekwondo. In the early 1990s, he made his first steps into television series, then played in several films with very little profit. It is necessary to wait until 2000 and the blockbuster Joint Security Area directed by the Korean director Park Chan-wook to Lee Byung-Hun knows his first success. A lot of reputation enhanced by his performances in the drama series “Beautiful Days” (2001) and “All In” (2003).

ARP Selection I met the Devil



It then becomes progressively a safe value of the Korean cinema muscular, and it is the director Kim Ji-woon, who entrusts to him his roles, the most significant : after having performed the heroes of the brutal A Bittersweet life (2005) and embodied the Gross in the western the Good, the bad and the crazy (2008), it portrays a formidable secret agent and avenger in the thriller ” I met the devil (2011), a film as violent as visually beautiful. A benefit that does not pass unnoticed.

At the same time, Lee Byung-Hun shines in Hollywood through roles very physical. It offers him the character of the villain Storm Shadow in G. I. Joe the awakening of the cobra (2009), he picks up 4 years later in G. I. Joe Conspiration (2013). The same year he played the bad guy in Red 2 : for the occasion, the actor is once again gliding in the skin of a character who masters the martial arts and he better not be pissed… This is not Bruce Willis (his partner, he found himself so) who will say the opposite. The actor embodies then the T-1000 in Terminator Genisys (2015) and participates in the remake of the 7 mercenaries alongside Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, and Ethan Hawke.

Paramount Pictures Terminator Genisys



So far, Byung-Hun Lee continues to film in Korea. He appeared in the thrillers Inside men, Master, the historical drama Memories of the Sword or the comedy-drama Keys To The Heart. In 2018 he found the director, I met the Devil for The Age of Shadows and the figure to the cast of the historical epic The Fortress. It embodies then Eugene Choi in the drama series “Miseuteo Shunshain” for which he won the best actor award at the Baek Sang Art Awards 2019 (the equivalent of Caesar in South Korea).