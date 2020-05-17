Red carpet to the test of the virus soon in Hollywood?

On the red carpet and stars sparkling in front of the targets were up here a passage obliged to ensure the promotion of big-budget blockbuster movies that Hollywood has the secret.

Problem since the pandemic of sars coronavirus: this crowd of assistants, journalists, security guards and fans elbow to elbow is also a nightmare for the separation physical.

While California slowly began to relax the containment measures enacted here two months, experts in marketing of the cinema are full of ideas for place new the famous red carpet without risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“Before, it was attracting as much attention as possible, to bring in large crowds and share the event with as many people as possible,” says Elizabeth Tramontozzi, of 15/40 Productions, one of the most important companies of event-driven Hollywood.

“If we want to be able to go forward, it will be radically different,” she says to AFP.

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara on the red carpet of the 92nd Oscars, on February 9, 2020, Hollywood, California [VALERIE MACON / AFP/Archives]

His company, which had built an impressive scenery of “Game of Thrones” in New York city for the ultimate episode of the saga on television, has used eight weeks of confinement to imagine concepts that are compatible with the pandemic.

Among the arsenal of anti-Covid-19, screens plexiglass could now be drawn up between the journalists and the stars, which would also be interviewed remotely in capsules isolated. The fans would still shout their admiration, but only on pre-selection and by screen interposed.

The armada of relatives and assistants who accompany traditionally the stars would be asked to work around the red carpet on “priority routes”.

In cinemas projecting movies for the first time, the social distancing will of course update. The specialists are considering the possibility of taking the temperature of all the guests and the fans would be kept away.

“We need to retreat first, to avoid people gather on the sidewalks to watch,” said the president of 15/40, Craig Waldman.

With the social distancing, the red carpet “will be just a little wider and a little longer”, he assured.

The first “drive-in”

Even with the implementation of these new measures, the experts did not imagine anytime soon organize the exuberant celebrations after projection, with their bars and buffets are crowded.

Actress Saoirse Ronan on the red carpet of the 92nd Oscars, on February 9, 2020, Hollywood, California [VALERIE MACON / AFP/Archives]

While the giants of the streaming such as Netflix or Amazon have become the kings of the containment and continue the output as if it were nothing, the “towers” press-to-virtual, during which the stars are chained to the interviews via the internet are increasingly popular.

15/40 has even created a mobile studio in a caravan, which can pass from a home player to another, and be furnished at the discretion of the movies or series, of which the promotion must be ensured.

The company has also imagined evenings of launch in the form of “drive-in”, in cars, in the open air, where the celebrities would take place in the first rank to interact with their fans via a video link.

However, there is no miracle solution and most of the big hollywood productions planned for this year have pushed back their release date, pending the reopening of the cinemas.

Even if the glitter and the champagne could be seen in a bad light in a period where the dead pile up, and where unemployment rages, Craig Waldman believed that most of the people “are tired of staying home”. Even red carpets in bell, and first virtual would be welcome for the fans with the lack, ” he said.

Actress Margot Robbie on the red carpet of the 92nd Oscars, on February 9, 2020, Hollywood, California [VALERIE MACON / AFP/Archives]

The first test greatness nature should be “Tenet”, thriller big-budget Christopher Nolan (“Inception”, Batman trilogy “The Dark Knight”), a filmmaker determined to be the first to go back in the halls of Hollywood.

The official release date of “Tenet” is also always on July 17, until further order.

“I really hope that it’s going to take place (…) We spent a lot of time to make a safe and secure environment for the studio, for the press and for the artists,” says Craig Waldman.