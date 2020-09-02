Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Torrent Download Game Download For Free





Red Dead Redemption 2 rumours: Is Red Dead Redemption 2 in advancement?

At the Cowen and also Company Analyst seminar back in May 2014, Chief Executive Officer of Red Dead Redemption Developer Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, recommended that the Red Dead franchise business is most likely to obtain a brand-new video game in the future.

“It seems quite obvious that Red Dead is a permanent franchise,” he stated, including “the risk of just [releasing more games] is that you end up just bulking up your release schedule and that isn’t really what consumers want. Consumers want better, not more.”

Red Dead Redemption, an open-world western action-adventure video game, was launched in 2010, and also we have actually been excitedly waiting for a brand-new instalment in the franchise business ever since. Prior to that, the initial video game in the Red Dead collection, called Red Dead Revolver, was launched in 2004. With a six-year space in between Red Dead Revolver and also Red Dead Redemption, we picture (see: hope) that indicates we must be seeing a Red Dead Redemption 2 statement throughout 2016.

The most significant proof to recommend that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming with some factor in the future originates from Rockstar Games, which stated back in 2012 that it had strategies to launch a brand-new video game in the collection.

