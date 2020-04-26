“Red Notice” : the filming of the movie with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson compromised by the Coronavirus

(Relaxnews) – With the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the shooting of the next movie from Netflix had to be put on hold the time to find a new solution, unveiled Deadline. In addition to the two american actors, Gal Gadot is also a part of this casting very hollywood expected in 2021.

The epidemic of the Coronavirus has even reached the realms of the cinema. While Netflix had planned to shoot some scenes of his next movie “Red Notice” in Italy, the production had to be postponed because of the crisis of global health that has hit Italy. Netflix might reflect to other options to turn these scenes, the major part of the film, being shot in studios in Atlanta.

Expected in 2021, the action comedy “Red Notice” brings to the screen Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman: 1984″), Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool 2”) and Dwayne Johnson (“Jumanji: The Next Level”) that will perform a secret agent of Interpol in charge of tracking down the greatest art thief in the world.

The film, co-produced by the production company of Dwayne Johnson Seven Bucks Productions, will be offered on the streaming platform Netflix has won the rights to the film, previously held by Universal. For the moment, no release date has been formally announced by Netflix.

A situation encountered by the “Mission Impossible 7” with Tom Cruise shot in Venice, which was to last three weeks, has been postponed.