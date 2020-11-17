RED WIG, PVC BOOTS AND NOTHING ELSE: BELLA HADID IS SEXIER THAN EVER

It is certainly not the first time that Bella Hadid has revealed herself on Instagram, just scroll through her feed to admire her sexy photos – after all, she is a supermodel, and whatever she wears (or doesn’t wear) is always crazy. But this time she really outdid herself.

The 24-year-old has in fact raised the temperature for good, publishing this shot where she is literally on fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

To celebrate the sold out of her streetwear collection in collaboration with the Chrome Hearts brand, which, as she writes in the caption, took place in just ” five minutes “, Bella poses with a fiery red wig, a pair of matching PVC platform boots and that’s it.

Or rather, a pair of nude briefs, a gold chain necklace, and a few pixels to hide the breasts complete the look because on Instagram no nipples.

Basically, this is how a successful launch is celebrated.