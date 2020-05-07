(Re)discover “Gravity” with Sandra Bullock and George Clooney tonight on TMC – Stars Actu

“Gravity” is mode replay tonight on TMC. If you have not seen it yet, this is the opportunity, or never. Signed Alfonso Cuarón, this sci-fi movie scene Sandra Bullock and George Clooney who will be alone in space, abandoned by all…



To see it or review it, go right 21h15 on the channel or video streaming via the function direct MYTF1/TMC.

“Gravity” in a few lines

In the framework of the Explorer program, dr. Ryan Stone, a brilliant engineer medical, is making his first space expedition to the sides of an astronaut veteran Matt Kowalsky. Then they perform a simple test mission on the Hubble space telescope, the orbital debris to fall on them and blow the shuttle. Stone and Kowalsky are left alone in space, abandoned to their own fate. Drifting in the vastness of space, they will have to resist the panic and learn to trust to survive and try to find a way to return to Earth despite a level of oxygen that is depleted dangerously fast…

Did you know ?

Wreathed in 2014 a harvest of seven oscars – including best director, best visual effects and best film music – Gravity has been hailed as one of the immersive experiences the most successful of contemporary cinema, in the line of Burried by Rodrigo Cortés. By a clever play of camera and a mastery of sound, Cuarón has managed the feat of offering the spectators of this film ultra-sensory the impression of moving to the sides of the astronauts. This cinematic experience unique has earned the director many accolades, including those of the legendary director of Aliens, James Cameron, who said in an interview to Variety in 2013 that Gravity was the best space movie ever made.



For this camera outside the norms, Cuarón has two monsters of cinema hollywood : Sandra Bullock and George Clooney. The actor is currently in the middle of shooting his next feature film, Suburbicon, written by his accomplices for several years, the Coen brothers. For his 6th film as a director, Clooney brings to the screen Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Woody Harrelson and Josh Brolin. It will soon Sandra Bullock on the set of Ocean’s Eight, remake female Ocean’s Eleven, alongside Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway or Rihanna.

Video

And as often it ends with the images. (Re)discover the official trailer…

“Gravity” with Sandra Bullock and George Clooney it is this evening at 21.15 on TMC.

