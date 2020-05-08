Rediscover the roles the most fun of Kristen Bell, nominated for a PCA

We never get tired of Kristen Bell ! The actress 38-year-old knows how to make us laugh, which probably explains why she is a finalist in the People’s Choice Awards 2018.
The star is a native of Michigan, is nominated in the category Star of comedy series 2018 for his role in The Good Place this year and the sitcom of NBC broadcast in us on Netflix is also nominated in the category Comedy series 2018.
Over the years, it became clear that Kristen Bell makes us laugh at the cinema and on tv. Of Sans Sarah rien ne va ! to Bad Momsthe actress and mother of two children, continues to prove that his humor has no boundaries.
In The Good Placestar The snow queen embodies Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman sent by mistake in paradise, aka “The Good Place”, and who must hide his behavior morally imperfect, to stay there.
Kristen plays alongside Ted Danson and together they form a comic duo of a dream!!!
(Re)discover the roles the most hilarious of Kristen Bell below and don’t forget to vote now for your Star of the comedy series, favorite of 2018 to the People’s Choice Awards !
Given that the actress Veronica Mars is in competition in the face of Jim Parsons of The Big Bang Theory, Donald Glover d’Atlanta, Sofia Vergara of Modern Family and Drew Barrymore of Santa Clarita Diet in this category, it will have need of your voice.
The real question is : who according to you should receive the precious trophy ?
Don’t forget : you have until Friday October 19 to select your favorite for People’s Choice Awards this year.
Check out the winners of People’s Choice Awards 2018 live on E! on Sunday, November 11.
Without Sarah, nothing will !
Peter Bretter (Jason Segel) try maybe forgetting Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), but it is not ready to forget the interpretation of Kristen in this comedy. After being dumped by Sarah, Peter leaves for Hawaii, but Sarah and her new boyfriend unbearable there are also, and things get complicated.
Fanboys
Kristen version nerd may be our Kristen favorite ! In Fanboysthe actress embodies Zoe, the only girl of a group of stranded who decide to steal a copy of the film Star Wars – Episode I : The Phantom Menace prior to its release. Is it worth it ? No, but it makes us laugh every time we watch the movie.
Therapy couples
In this comedy, a semi-romantic of 2008, Kristen embodies Cynthia, the wife of Jason (Jason Bateman). The couple is on the verge of a divorce and offers to all its friends to join them on vacation to save their marriage, but they don’t know that it is a vacation club therapeutic and that their participation is not an option !
Even you !
Poor Marni (Kristen Bell) ! After realizing that his brother is about to marry the girl who harassed her in high school, Marni tries to reveal who really is his future sister-in-law. The only catch ? His brother is crazy in love.
Parks and Recreation
The actress 38-year-old embodies Ingrid De Forest, the sworn enemy of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), during season 6 of Parks and Recreation. It represents everything that Leslie hates about Eagleton, and even though usually Kristen plays sympathetic characters, his role as a rival insolent and pretentious, Leslie is also fun to watch.
House of Lies
In this comedy series from Showtime, Kristen embodied Jeannie van der Hooven, a partner at Kaan & Associates as ruthless as her male counterparts. In the course of the series, she has experienced ups and downs with Marty Kaan (Don Cheadle), that she loved, hated and of which she ended up getting pregnant, but in spite of everything that happened to him, its aftershocks insolent and spiritual have always been fly.
The Boss
In the film, Michelle Darnelle (Melissa McCarthy) is a oil of finance who is in prison for insider trading. At its output, it has nothing and decides to live with his assistant Claire (Bell) and the daughter of the latter. Together, they boost the career of Michele in the role of the queen bee of a group of girl scouts that will teach them how to succeed in finance. If Claire is her foil, it is not ready to forget.
Bad Moms
The actress, originally from Michigan playing one of the three moms overworked of Bad Moms and its sequel Bad Moms 2. Kiki, a stay at home mother, not amused, until she meets Amy (Mila Kunis), who has problems of couple, and Carla (Kathryn Hahn), which is a poor mother who is not involved. Together, they resume their lives and say no to meetings and the quarrels of the parents.
CHiPs
Although Kristen plays Karen, the ex-wife of the character played by Dax Shepard, with whom she is married in the life, in CHiPS (based on the comic series of the 70s), one could not help loving him. It might be nasty, horrible and tormenting Jon Baker, the character of Dax, and throughout the comedy, it is no less hilarious.
The Good Place
This series is to howl with laughter ! The last role to date, Kristen is the one of Eleanor Shellstrop in the series from NBC, and this is one of his best (at least according to us). The comedy follows Eleanor, who is a horrible person, who, after his death, finds himself in paradise, aka “the good place”, and that does everything in order not to be dislodged by being kind. The real question is whether it is well of the paradise or some other form of hell ?
