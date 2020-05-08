Rediscover the roles the most fun of Kristen Bell, nominated for a PCA

We never get tired of Kristen Bell ! The actress 38-year-old knows how to make us laugh, which probably explains why she is a finalist in the People’s Choice Awards 2018.

The star is a native of Michigan, is nominated in the category Star of comedy series 2018 for his role in The Good Place this year and the sitcom of NBC broadcast in us on Netflix is also nominated in the category Comedy series 2018.

Over the years, it became clear that Kristen Bell makes us laugh at the cinema and on tv. Of Sans Sarah rien ne va ! to Bad Momsthe actress and mother of two children, continues to prove that his humor has no boundaries.

In The Good Placestar The snow queen embodies Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman sent by mistake in paradise, aka “The Good Place”, and who must hide his behavior morally imperfect, to stay there.

Kristen plays alongside Ted Danson and together they form a comic duo of a dream!!!